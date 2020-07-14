All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne

Open Now until 5pm
1721 East 7th Street · (423) 799-3339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1721 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1721-1 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1721-7 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1721-15 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
A Charlotte landmark, the corner of 7th Street and Hawthorne is the epicenter of the Elizabeth community with a Walk Score of 88. The 17 one-bedroom units of the Flats @ Hawthorne feature charming architectural features and distinctive floor plans, some with stunning views of the Charlotte Skyline. Minutes from the restaurants and shops that make this district so special, the Flats @ Hawthorne are across the street from Independence Park where you’ll find 19 acres of walking trails, game courts, and playgrounds. And if you work at Presbyterian Hospital (1/4 mile) or attend CPCC (1/2 mile), you might just decide to leave your car behind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne have any available units?
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne have?
Some of Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne offers parking.
Does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne have a pool?
No, Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity