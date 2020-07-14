Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

A Charlotte landmark, the corner of 7th Street and Hawthorne is the epicenter of the Elizabeth community with a Walk Score of 88. The 17 one-bedroom units of the Flats @ Hawthorne feature charming architectural features and distinctive floor plans, some with stunning views of the Charlotte Skyline. Minutes from the restaurants and shops that make this district so special, the Flats @ Hawthorne are across the street from Independence Park where you’ll find 19 acres of walking trails, game courts, and playgrounds. And if you work at Presbyterian Hospital (1/4 mile) or attend CPCC (1/2 mile), you might just decide to leave your car behind.