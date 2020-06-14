118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
250 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
742 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Springfield
1 Unit Available
1555 Paddock Club Lane
1555 Paddock Club Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
647 sqft
Contact community directly at 803-339-4549. Studio Apartment. Home sweet home at Berkshire Fort Mill lands you in the beautiful town of Fort Mill, SC.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Olde Whitehall
21 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
752 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
695 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
806 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Pinery West
59 Units Available
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ballantyne West
52 Units Available
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
735 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
925 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Mill rents increased slightly over the past month

Fort Mill rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Mill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fort Mill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Mill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Fort Mill.
    • While Fort Mill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

