9843 Forest Run Lane

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully landscaped 3BR/2.5 BA home in the Ballantyne Area. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Inviting open floor plan downstairs, featuring large family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with oak cabinets and eat-at-bar. Bedrooms & laundry are upstairs. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage, New carpet and paint. Very short walk to community pool. Convenient to shopping, dining and I-485. Visit our website at cmrpropertymanagement.com to arrange a self-guided tour any day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.