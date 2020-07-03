All apartments in Charlotte
9730 Steele Meadow Road
9730 Steele Meadow Road

9730 Steele Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9730 Steele Meadow Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious home now available to rent in the Steele Creek area! Near the Charlotte Premium Outlets and restaurants and not far from Fort Mill. Near I-485 for getting to downtown Charlotte or Charlotte Douglas Airport. Near several Corporate Offices. There is plenty to like about this home with its updated paint and carpeting and spacious floor plan allowing for plenty of room to spread out and entertain friends and family. Schedule today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road have any available units?
9730 Steele Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9730 Steele Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
9730 Steele Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9730 Steele Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9730 Steele Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9730 Steele Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

