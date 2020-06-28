9515 Oren Thompson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is nestled away in the quiet Faires Farm community, and is a must see. It features a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining, wood flooring throughout the main areas, updated fixtures, a screened-in porch, and a finished front room that could second as a 4th bedroom, office, or family room. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.