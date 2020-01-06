All apartments in Charlotte
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct

9451 South Vicksburg Park Court · (704) 556-7878
Location

9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 6.1.20

Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining area’s. New carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Granite in the kitchen. End unit with rear walk out area to green space, 2 parking spaces, community has pool & tennis next to this unit. Pets 25 lbs & under, available for move in now. Conveniently located between Southpark and Ballantyne. Water & Trash included. Freshly paint with additional updates.

Appliances-stove,microwave,dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker. Water/Sewer included. .

PETS. ONLY 1 CAT OR 1 DOG 25 LBS OR LESS. MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER

Fenced in community pool next to unit. Very quiet, private area, yet close to great restaurants and shopping. Central A/C, Electric Heat Park Walk -

QUALIFICATIONS: Do driveby complex in advance before calling for appt. Monthly income must be 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental history at least last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check.

Subdivision
Directions: S Sharon Amity becomes Sharon Lane, left onto Sharon Road, left onto Park Road, right onto Birnen Road, left onto S Vicksburg Park Court .

(RLNE2572892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct have any available units?
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct have?
Some of 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct does offer parking.
Does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct has a pool.
Does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
