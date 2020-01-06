9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 6.1.20



Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining area’s. New carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Granite in the kitchen. End unit with rear walk out area to green space, 2 parking spaces, community has pool & tennis next to this unit. Pets 25 lbs & under, available for move in now. Conveniently located between Southpark and Ballantyne. Water & Trash included. Freshly paint with additional updates.



Appliances-stove,microwave,dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker. Water/Sewer included. .



PETS. ONLY 1 CAT OR 1 DOG 25 LBS OR LESS. MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER



Fenced in community pool next to unit. Very quiet, private area, yet close to great restaurants and shopping. Central A/C, Electric Heat Park Walk -



QUALIFICATIONS: Do driveby complex in advance before calling for appt. Monthly income must be 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental history at least last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check.



Subdivision

Directions: S Sharon Amity becomes Sharon Lane, left onto Sharon Road, left onto Park Road, right onto Birnen Road, left onto S Vicksburg Park Court .



