Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

9412 Alice Mcginn Dr

9412 Alice Mcginn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Alice Mcginn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very well maintained townhome located in McCarley Complex! This unit has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room with fireplace, formal dining area with hardwood flooring, kitchen has SS appliances, 42" cabinets, granite, lots of storage, bar area, breakfast area, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, one car garage, wired for surround sound,large patio for relaxing and entertaining, walking distance to restaurants and shopping, Award Winning Mecklenburg School District! Very easy access to I485/I77, convenient to uptown Charlotte, Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr have any available units?
9412 Alice Mcginn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr have?
Some of 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Alice Mcginn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr offers parking.
Does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr have a pool?
No, 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr have accessible units?
No, 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Alice Mcginn Dr has units with dishwashers.
