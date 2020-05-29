9412 Alice Mcginn Dr

Amenities
Very well maintained townhome located in McCarley Complex! This unit has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room with fireplace, formal dining area with hardwood flooring, kitchen has SS appliances, 42" cabinets, granite, lots of storage, bar area, breakfast area, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, one car garage, wired for surround sound,large patio for relaxing and entertaining, walking distance to restaurants and shopping, Award Winning Mecklenburg School District! Very easy access to I485/I77, convenient to uptown Charlotte, Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee