9412 Alice Mcginn Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very well maintained townhome located in McCarley Complex! This unit has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room with fireplace, formal dining area with hardwood flooring, kitchen has SS appliances, 42" cabinets, granite, lots of storage, bar area, breakfast area, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, one car garage, wired for surround sound,large patio for relaxing and entertaining, walking distance to restaurants and shopping, Award Winning Mecklenburg School District! Very easy access to I485/I77, convenient to uptown Charlotte, Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee