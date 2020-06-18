Rent Calculator
908 Davenport Street
908 Davenport Street
908 Davenport Street
Location
908 Davenport Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
3 BR ranch in move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Davenport Street have any available units?
908 Davenport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 908 Davenport Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 Davenport Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Davenport Street pet-friendly?
No, 908 Davenport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 908 Davenport Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 Davenport Street does offer parking.
Does 908 Davenport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Davenport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Davenport Street have a pool?
No, 908 Davenport Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 Davenport Street have accessible units?
No, 908 Davenport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Davenport Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Davenport Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Davenport Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Davenport Street does not have units with air conditioning.
