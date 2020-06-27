Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
907 Lexington Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:51 PM
1 of 3
907 Lexington Avenue
907 Lexington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
907 Lexington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 907 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
907 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 907 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 907 Lexington Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 907 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
907 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 907 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 907 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 907 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 907 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 907 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 907 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 907 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
