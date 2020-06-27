All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM

9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue

9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, end unit townhome in a fantastic Ballantyne location. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage, with about 1800 sq. ft. There are upgrades throughout including a gas fireplace, hardwoods, granite countertops and brand new Whirlpool staineless steel appliances were just installed! The home has an open floor plan, which is great for entertaining. There are hardwood floors in the entry, dining room and kitchen. The main level also has a half bath. The home has a lot of natural light. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is large with vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has double sinks and a separate tub and shower. There is also a huge walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are a nice size and share a full bathroom. Separate laundry room with W/D connections. The interior is freshly painted in a modern gray. Private back yard. This is a great home in a desirable location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. One small pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Community pool! Good credit and rental history required. The home will be available for move in June 26th for only $1595/month for a 2 year lease or $1650/month for a 1 year lease. Please call to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have any available units?
9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have?
Some of 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offers parking.
Does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue has a pool.
Does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte