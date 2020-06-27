9047 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, end unit townhome in a fantastic Ballantyne location. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage, with about 1800 sq. ft. There are upgrades throughout including a gas fireplace, hardwoods, granite countertops and brand new Whirlpool staineless steel appliances were just installed! The home has an open floor plan, which is great for entertaining. There are hardwood floors in the entry, dining room and kitchen. The main level also has a half bath. The home has a lot of natural light. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is large with vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has double sinks and a separate tub and shower. There is also a huge walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are a nice size and share a full bathroom. Separate laundry room with W/D connections. The interior is freshly painted in a modern gray. Private back yard. This is a great home in a desirable location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. One small pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Community pool! Good credit and rental history required. The home will be available for move in June 26th for only $1595/month for a 2 year lease or $1650/month for a 1 year lease. Please call to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.