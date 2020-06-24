All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:41 PM

901 Rama Road

Location

901 Rama Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished, remodeled three bedroom and two bath home. Short term rental possible. Ranch duplex. The unit is not specifically wheelchair accessible, but there are no stairs in the home.

LOCATION IS KEY
*One of the best neighborhoods in town (Sherwood Forest which borders on Cotswold). It is established with big, old, beautiful trees. Great for walking or biking in surrounding neighborhoods. Can walk/bike through neighborhoods to get to Boyce Park and the greenway.
*Drive to the Harris Teeter and Publix and Cotswold shops in about 6 minutes
*On evenings and weekends, you can get downtown to stuff is about 13 minutes (in other words, not in rush hour traffic)
*Located in Charlotte but a green, woodsy area where just a couple of nights ago we saw 3 deer in a yard.

FEATURES OF HOME
*3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Appliances all new as of 1/2018 Entire place was remodeled and redone as of 1/2018.
*This is half of a duplex (with its own driveay and entrance on a separate street from the other side of the duplex which houses a very quiet, petless older couple)
*This is stick-built house. Tile floors. Freshly painted walls. Laundry inside.

*WE DO NOT PERMIT
Drug use (including pot)
People with past evictions
People who cannot pass the background and credit check (If a red flag is gonna pop up, tell us in advance what it is. We are reasonable people and can often make accommodations for example if you have imperfect credit)

EXTRA FEES
Pet rent per month of $25 per dog or per cat. Pet deposit is $250 per pet due at lease signing)
Electricity
Water

FREE
Trash pick up (included)
Sewer (no bill)

RULES
No smoking
Be a good neighbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

