901 Rama Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Furnished, remodeled three bedroom and two bath home. Short term rental possible. Ranch duplex. The unit is not specifically wheelchair accessible, but there are no stairs in the home.



LOCATION IS KEY

*One of the best neighborhoods in town (Sherwood Forest which borders on Cotswold). It is established with big, old, beautiful trees. Great for walking or biking in surrounding neighborhoods. Can walk/bike through neighborhoods to get to Boyce Park and the greenway.

*Drive to the Harris Teeter and Publix and Cotswold shops in about 6 minutes

*On evenings and weekends, you can get downtown to stuff is about 13 minutes (in other words, not in rush hour traffic)

*Located in Charlotte but a green, woodsy area where just a couple of nights ago we saw 3 deer in a yard.



FEATURES OF HOME

*3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Appliances all new as of 1/2018 Entire place was remodeled and redone as of 1/2018.

*This is half of a duplex (with its own driveay and entrance on a separate street from the other side of the duplex which houses a very quiet, petless older couple)

*This is stick-built house. Tile floors. Freshly painted walls. Laundry inside.



*WE DO NOT PERMIT

Drug use (including pot)

People with past evictions

People who cannot pass the background and credit check (If a red flag is gonna pop up, tell us in advance what it is. We are reasonable people and can often make accommodations for example if you have imperfect credit)



EXTRA FEES

Pet rent per month of $25 per dog or per cat. Pet deposit is $250 per pet due at lease signing)

Electricity

Water



FREE

Trash pick up (included)

Sewer (no bill)



RULES

No smoking

Be a good neighbor