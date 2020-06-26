8625 Flowers Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. What a beautiful ranch style home with community amenities! This spacious home features a large living area with a vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace; three large bedrooms; a Master bedroom complete with a private Master bathroom and a big walk-in closet; and an awesome 2-car garage for added storage. Close to I-485, Uptown, & UNCC, this great home has everything you've been looking for in a rental home! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.