All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8625 Flowers Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8625 Flowers Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8625 Flowers Court

8625 Flowers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8625 Flowers Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. What a beautiful ranch style home with community amenities! This spacious home features a large living area with a vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace; three large bedrooms; a Master bedroom complete with a private Master bathroom and a big walk-in closet; and an awesome 2-car garage for added storage. Close to I-485, Uptown, & UNCC, this great home has everything you've been looking for in a rental home! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Flowers Court have any available units?
8625 Flowers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 Flowers Court have?
Some of 8625 Flowers Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 Flowers Court currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Flowers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Flowers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8625 Flowers Court is pet friendly.
Does 8625 Flowers Court offer parking?
Yes, 8625 Flowers Court offers parking.
Does 8625 Flowers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Flowers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Flowers Court have a pool?
No, 8625 Flowers Court does not have a pool.
Does 8625 Flowers Court have accessible units?
No, 8625 Flowers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Flowers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8625 Flowers Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte