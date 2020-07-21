Rent Calculator
8621 Hornwood Ct
8621 Hornwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
8621 Hornwood Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 story house 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8621 Hornwood Ct have any available units?
8621 Hornwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8621 Hornwood Ct have?
Some of 8621 Hornwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8621 Hornwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Hornwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Hornwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8621 Hornwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8621 Hornwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8621 Hornwood Ct offers parking.
Does 8621 Hornwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8621 Hornwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Hornwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8621 Hornwood Ct has a pool.
Does 8621 Hornwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 8621 Hornwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Hornwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8621 Hornwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
