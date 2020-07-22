All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

8527 Highgate Drive

8527 Highgate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8527 Highgate Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Oak Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8527 Highgate Drive have any available units?
8527 Highgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8527 Highgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8527 Highgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 Highgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8527 Highgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8527 Highgate Drive offer parking?
No, 8527 Highgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8527 Highgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8527 Highgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 Highgate Drive have a pool?
No, 8527 Highgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8527 Highgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 8527 Highgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 Highgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 Highgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8527 Highgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8527 Highgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
