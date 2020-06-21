8308 Indigo Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous townhouse with professional kitchen that includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors thru out downstairs. Large Master Bedroom that has a whirlpool with separate shower. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Laundry room upstairs and has utility tub. Two car detached garage.

Location,location! Shopping, dining, theater & groceries all just a minutes walk away. Come see our luxury 2 story brick townhome with 1st floor hardwoods, & beautiful trim pkgs. All homes have a private, fenced-in courtyard.

W&D do not stay

*Water is Included



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.