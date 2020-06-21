All apartments in Charlotte
8308 Indigo Row
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:55 AM

8308 Indigo Row

8308 Indigo Row · (704) 870-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8308 Indigo Row, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous townhouse with professional kitchen that includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors thru out downstairs. Large Master Bedroom that has a whirlpool with separate shower. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Laundry room upstairs and has utility tub. Two car detached garage.
Location,location! Shopping, dining, theater & groceries all just a minutes walk away. Come see our luxury 2 story brick townhome with 1st floor hardwoods, & beautiful trim pkgs. All homes have a private, fenced-in courtyard.
W&D do not stay
*Water is Included

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 Indigo Row have any available units?
8308 Indigo Row has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 Indigo Row have?
Some of 8308 Indigo Row's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 Indigo Row currently offering any rent specials?
8308 Indigo Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 Indigo Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 Indigo Row is pet friendly.
Does 8308 Indigo Row offer parking?
Yes, 8308 Indigo Row does offer parking.
Does 8308 Indigo Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 Indigo Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 Indigo Row have a pool?
Yes, 8308 Indigo Row has a pool.
Does 8308 Indigo Row have accessible units?
No, 8308 Indigo Row does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 Indigo Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 Indigo Row does not have units with dishwashers.
