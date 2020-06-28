All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

8225 Pineville Matthews Road

8225 Pineville-Matthews Road · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

Opportunity to live in highly desirable South Charlotte area convenient to shopping, dining and adjacent to the McMullen Creek Greenway. Brick-front condo in small quiet community, affords the luxury of walking to many restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, fitness 2 minutes. 3 minutes to hospital, 3 minutes to I-485, 6 minutes to I-77. 3 minutes to Ballantyne, 5 minutes to the mall! NEW STAINLESS dishwasher, stove, frig.
Owners of this property are NC licensed Real Estate Brokers. Agent is owner.
WATER and TRASH pick up included. Condo/Townhome, 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath. Fresh interiors. Stainless, sun room. Both bedrooms are master suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road have any available units?
8225 Pineville Matthews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road have?
Some of 8225 Pineville Matthews Road's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Pineville Matthews Road currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Pineville Matthews Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Pineville Matthews Road pet-friendly?
No, 8225 Pineville Matthews Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road offer parking?
No, 8225 Pineville Matthews Road does not offer parking.
Does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 Pineville Matthews Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road have a pool?
No, 8225 Pineville Matthews Road does not have a pool.
Does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road have accessible units?
No, 8225 Pineville Matthews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Pineville Matthews Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 Pineville Matthews Road has units with dishwashers.
