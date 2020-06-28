8225 Pineville Matthews Road

Amenities
Opportunity to live in highly desirable South Charlotte area convenient to shopping, dining and adjacent to the McMullen Creek Greenway. Brick-front condo in small quiet community, affords the luxury of walking to many restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, fitness 2 minutes. 3 minutes to hospital, 3 minutes to I-485, 6 minutes to I-77. 3 minutes to Ballantyne, 5 minutes to the mall! NEW STAINLESS dishwasher, stove, frig.
Owners of this property are NC licensed Real Estate Brokers. Agent is owner.
WATER and TRASH pick up included. Condo/Townhome, 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath. Fresh interiors. Stainless, sun room. Both bedrooms are master suites.