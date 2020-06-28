8225 Pineville Matthews Road

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel gym some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Opportunity to live in highly desirable South Charlotte area convenient to shopping, dining and adjacent to the McMullen Creek Greenway. Brick-front condo in small quiet community, affords the luxury of walking to many restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, fitness 2 minutes. 3 minutes to hospital, 3 minutes to I-485, 6 minutes to I-77. 3 minutes to Ballantyne, 5 minutes to the mall! NEW STAINLESS dishwasher, stove, frig.

Owners of this property are NC licensed Real Estate Brokers. Agent is owner.

WATER and TRASH pick up included. Condo/Townhome, 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath. Fresh interiors. Stainless, sun room. Both bedrooms are master suites.