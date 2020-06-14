822 Faircrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Classic 3BR, 2BA all brick ranch with carport. 1.5 miles to Southpark Mall on quiet, non cut-thru street. Beautifully refinished hardwoods and newly painted. Totally remodeled kitchen, open to dining room/den. Kitchen has 42" maple cabinets, corian countertops with limestone tile backsplash, glasstop, self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, side by side fridge with full size stackable W/D. Huge LR features new fireplace mantle and surround w/ gas logs. Large private, fenced-in backyard w/patio. MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR FLEXIBLE SHORT TERM LEASE