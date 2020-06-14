All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:53 AM

822 Faircrest Drive

822 Faircrest Drive · (704) 607-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

822 Faircrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Classic 3BR, 2BA all brick ranch with carport. 1.5 miles to Southpark Mall on quiet, non cut-thru street. Beautifully refinished hardwoods and newly painted. Totally remodeled kitchen, open to dining room/den. Kitchen has 42" maple cabinets, corian countertops with limestone tile backsplash, glasstop, self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, side by side fridge with full size stackable W/D. Huge LR features new fireplace mantle and surround w/ gas logs. Large private, fenced-in backyard w/patio. MAY BE AVAILABLE FOR FLEXIBLE SHORT TERM LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Faircrest Drive have any available units?
822 Faircrest Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Faircrest Drive have?
Some of 822 Faircrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Faircrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 Faircrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Faircrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 Faircrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 822 Faircrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 Faircrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 822 Faircrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Faircrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Faircrest Drive have a pool?
No, 822 Faircrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 Faircrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 Faircrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Faircrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Faircrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
