Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

8201 McCarron Way Available 08/02/19 Beautiful two story home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths in McCarron - Subdivision: McCarron

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1998

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Reedy Creek Elem., Northridge Middle, Rocky River High School



This beautiful 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet. It has nice hardwood floors, tile back splash and upgraded fixtures. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and breakfast area. Master has dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Great back yard and 2 car garage. Just off Hood Rd, close to I-485 or WT Harris. Minutes from UNCC. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



(RLNE3702282)