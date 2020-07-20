All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

8201 McCarron Way

8201 Mccarron Way · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Mccarron Way, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8201 McCarron Way Available 08/02/19 Beautiful two story home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths in McCarron - Subdivision: McCarron
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1998
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Reedy Creek Elem., Northridge Middle, Rocky River High School

This beautiful 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet. It has nice hardwood floors, tile back splash and upgraded fixtures. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and breakfast area. Master has dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Great back yard and 2 car garage. Just off Hood Rd, close to I-485 or WT Harris. Minutes from UNCC. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1400 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

(RLNE3702282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 McCarron Way have any available units?
8201 McCarron Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8201 McCarron Way have?
Some of 8201 McCarron Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 McCarron Way currently offering any rent specials?
8201 McCarron Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 McCarron Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 McCarron Way is pet friendly.
Does 8201 McCarron Way offer parking?
Yes, 8201 McCarron Way offers parking.
Does 8201 McCarron Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 McCarron Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 McCarron Way have a pool?
No, 8201 McCarron Way does not have a pool.
Does 8201 McCarron Way have accessible units?
No, 8201 McCarron Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 McCarron Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 McCarron Way does not have units with dishwashers.
