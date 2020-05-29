Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 820 Parkwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
820 Parkwood
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 Parkwood
820 Parkwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
820 Parkwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
820 Parkwood Available 12/02/19 COMING SOON! -
(RLNE3616342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Parkwood have any available units?
820 Parkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 820 Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
820 Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Parkwood pet-friendly?
No, 820 Parkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 820 Parkwood offer parking?
No, 820 Parkwood does not offer parking.
Does 820 Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Parkwood have a pool?
No, 820 Parkwood does not have a pool.
Does 820 Parkwood have accessible units?
No, 820 Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Parkwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Parkwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Parkwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte