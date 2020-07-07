All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:57 PM

8108 Stonemill Court

8108 Stonemill Court · No Longer Available
Location

8108 Stonemill Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming South Charlotte home ready for you to move in! Home features an open two story living room with stone surround fireplace. Breakfast area features lots of natural light. Kitchen with appliances included. Open loft area upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with new carpets and neutral paint. Oversized backyard features it's own treehouse! Email us today to schedule a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Stonemill Court have any available units?
8108 Stonemill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8108 Stonemill Court currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Stonemill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Stonemill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Stonemill Court is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Stonemill Court offer parking?
No, 8108 Stonemill Court does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Stonemill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Stonemill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Stonemill Court have a pool?
No, 8108 Stonemill Court does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Stonemill Court have accessible units?
No, 8108 Stonemill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Stonemill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Stonemill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 Stonemill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 Stonemill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

