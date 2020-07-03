7407 Pirates Cove Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious home has so much to offer, it's a must see! On Cul-De-Sac Lot. Fresh Paint and recent updating. The first floor has a large living room with newer flooring, good size kitchen with tall cabinets and stainless steel appliances, dining room, half bath, and laundry room. The second floor has 2 good size secondary bedrooms that share a full bath, and then a generous size master with on-suite and large closets. Just off the living room there are french doors that lead you out to the covered patio, great for relaxing and enjoying those warm summer nights! Large Private Back Yard.