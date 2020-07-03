All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

7407 Pirates Cove Court

Location

7407 Pirates Cove Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious home has so much to offer, it's a must see! On Cul-De-Sac Lot. Fresh Paint and recent updating. The first floor has a large living room with newer flooring, good size kitchen with tall cabinets and stainless steel appliances, dining room, half bath, and laundry room. The second floor has 2 good size secondary bedrooms that share a full bath, and then a generous size master with on-suite and large closets. Just off the living room there are french doors that lead you out to the covered patio, great for relaxing and enjoying those warm summer nights! Large Private Back Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 Pirates Cove Court have any available units?
7407 Pirates Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 Pirates Cove Court have?
Some of 7407 Pirates Cove Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 Pirates Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
7407 Pirates Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 Pirates Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 7407 Pirates Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7407 Pirates Cove Court offer parking?
No, 7407 Pirates Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 7407 Pirates Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 Pirates Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 Pirates Cove Court have a pool?
No, 7407 Pirates Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 7407 Pirates Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 7407 Pirates Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 Pirates Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 Pirates Cove Court has units with dishwashers.

