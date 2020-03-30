7405 Ashfield Ct

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Amazing location that offers walking distance to Harris Teeter Shopping Center!



[No Pets Are Allowed]

This beautiful condo home offers complete comfort and luxury lifestyle you've been looking for! This Condo offers a grand fireplace that??s perfect for cozy warm nights in your spacious living area. This home features a large open floor plan that??s great for inviting friends and family over!



Don??t miss your opportunity to move into this condo with a beautiful master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet! Visit this Condo today to see what else it has to offer.



1/2 Off First Months Rent when you sign a lease in February!



[No Pets Allowed]