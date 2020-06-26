7348 Copper Beech Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Pristine End Unit located in a Gated Community. Southwest Charlotte townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage. Very private patio out back with patio. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Beautiful dark hardwoods on main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and plenty of space. Open floor plan, dining area right off kitchen, plantation shudders. Resort style amenities include : putting green, pool, fitness center. Very close to shopping and dining and minutes to I77, 485 and Airport.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.