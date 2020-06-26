All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 1 2019

7348 Copper Beech Trce

7348 Copper Beech Tc · No Longer Available
Location

7348 Copper Beech Tc, Charlotte, NC 28273
Amenities

Absolutely Pristine End Unit located in a Gated Community. Southwest Charlotte townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage. Very private patio out back with patio. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Beautiful dark hardwoods on main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and plenty of space. Open floor plan, dining area right off kitchen, plantation shudders. Resort style amenities include : putting green, pool, fitness center. Very close to shopping and dining and minutes to I77, 485 and Airport.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7348 Copper Beech Trce have any available units?
7348 Copper Beech Trce doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7348 Copper Beech Trce have?
Some of 7348 Copper Beech Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7348 Copper Beech Trce currently offering any rent specials?
7348 Copper Beech Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7348 Copper Beech Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 7348 Copper Beech Trce is pet friendly.
Does 7348 Copper Beech Trce offer parking?
Yes, 7348 Copper Beech Trce offers parking.
Does 7348 Copper Beech Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7348 Copper Beech Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7348 Copper Beech Trce have a pool?
Yes, 7348 Copper Beech Trce has a pool.
Does 7348 Copper Beech Trce have accessible units?
No, 7348 Copper Beech Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 7348 Copper Beech Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7348 Copper Beech Trce has units with dishwashers.
