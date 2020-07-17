7120 Quail meadow Lane

Amenities
Quail Hollow Estates - Townhouse
Desired established prime location with easy access to Uptown, airport and other areas. Golf community and plenty of Shopping Great 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome with hardwood floors throughout, crown molding throughout, custom closets, 2 master suites, built-in in living room, fenced in private patio with outside storage, granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, 2 zones of heating and cooling. the community features 2 swimming pools and tennis courts.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3608818)