7120 Quail meadow Lane

Quail Hollow Estates - Townhouse

Desired established prime location with easy access to Uptown, airport and other areas. Golf community and plenty of Shopping Great 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome with hardwood floors throughout, crown molding throughout, custom closets, 2 master suites, built-in in living room, fenced in private patio with outside storage, granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, 2 zones of heating and cooling. the community features 2 swimming pools and tennis courts.



No Cats Allowed



