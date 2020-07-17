All apartments in Charlotte
7120 Quail meadow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7120 Quail meadow Lane

7120 Quail Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Quail Hollow Estates - Townhouse
Desired established prime location with easy access to Uptown, airport and other areas. Golf community and plenty of Shopping Great 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome with hardwood floors throughout, crown molding throughout, custom closets, 2 master suites, built-in in living room, fenced in private patio with outside storage, granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, 2 zones of heating and cooling. the community features 2 swimming pools and tennis courts.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3608818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Quail meadow Lane have any available units?
7120 Quail meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 Quail meadow Lane have?
Some of 7120 Quail meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Quail meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Quail meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Quail meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7120 Quail meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7120 Quail meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 7120 Quail meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7120 Quail meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 Quail meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Quail meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7120 Quail meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 7120 Quail meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 7120 Quail meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Quail meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7120 Quail meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
