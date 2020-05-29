7118 Quail Meadow Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This wonderful townhome in Quail Hollow Estates will be available soon! A 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 half bath condo where the landlord covers heat/AC systems, gas, water/sewer, trash, 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, 3 stocked ponds, clubhouse, outdoor grilling area, etc.



All bedrooms are upstairs and the kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Home comes with one car covered garage and lots of extra parking spaces for guests. Community offers 2 pools, 3 lakes, clubhouse, tennis court, walking trails and playground. Less than 1 mile from PGA championship.



To apply, visit our website www.cmrpropertymanagement.com. The application fee is $45 per person over the age of 18. Two most recent paystubs have to be submitted to apps@carolinasmetro.com