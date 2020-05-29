All apartments in Charlotte
Location

7118 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This wonderful townhome in Quail Hollow Estates will be available soon! A 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 half bath condo where the landlord covers heat/AC systems, gas, water/sewer, trash, 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, 3 stocked ponds, clubhouse, outdoor grilling area, etc.

All bedrooms are upstairs and the kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Home comes with one car covered garage and lots of extra parking spaces for guests. Community offers 2 pools, 3 lakes, clubhouse, tennis court, walking trails and playground. Less than 1 mile from PGA championship.

To apply, visit our website www.cmrpropertymanagement.com. The application fee is $45 per person over the age of 18. Two most recent paystubs have to be submitted to apps@carolinasmetro.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln have any available units?
7118 Quail Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln have?
Some of 7118 Quail Meadow Ln's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7118 Quail Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7118 Quail Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 Quail Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7118 Quail Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7118 Quail Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7118 Quail Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7118 Quail Meadow Ln has a pool.
Does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 7118 Quail Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 Quail Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 Quail Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
