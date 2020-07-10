7043 Agava Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Only 3 years old, this well maintained home is on one of the largest wooded lots in the community, backs up to HOA owned buffer between homes. Dual car garage plus driveway spaces. Covered front porch, extra large custom rear deck & patio for entertaining and enjoying the back yard. Featuring a generous master with cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, loft/play/study area & 2 full baths upstairs. Powder room/half bath on the main. Wood floors in entry, nice open floor plan with stainless appliances including refrigerator. Neighborhood amenities include a pool. Located close to public golf course, shopping and dining, University area and Uptown.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).