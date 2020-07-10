All apartments in Charlotte
7043 Agava Ln
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

7043 Agava Ln

7043 Agava Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7043 Agava Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Only 3 years old, this well maintained home is on one of the largest wooded lots in the community, backs up to HOA owned buffer between homes. Dual car garage plus driveway spaces. Covered front porch, extra large custom rear deck & patio for entertaining and enjoying the back yard. Featuring a generous master with cathedral ceiling and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, loft/play/study area & 2 full baths upstairs. Powder room/half bath on the main. Wood floors in entry, nice open floor plan with stainless appliances including refrigerator. Neighborhood amenities include a pool. Located close to public golf course, shopping and dining, University area and Uptown.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7043 Agava Ln have any available units?
7043 Agava Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7043 Agava Ln have?
Some of 7043 Agava Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7043 Agava Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7043 Agava Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 Agava Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7043 Agava Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7043 Agava Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7043 Agava Ln offers parking.
Does 7043 Agava Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 Agava Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 Agava Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7043 Agava Ln has a pool.
Does 7043 Agava Ln have accessible units?
No, 7043 Agava Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 Agava Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7043 Agava Ln has units with dishwashers.
