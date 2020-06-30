7037 Flying Scotsman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great Location!Welcome home to this adorable townhome Ready to Move-In!This beautiful floorplan is loaded with several updates that will make you fall in love in!Featuring a perfect sized living room with cozy fireplace you can snuggle around while still getting in abundance of sunshine in;Spacious kitchen with all black appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space with a perfect breakfast/dining nook;Master Suite with trey ceiling & ample walk-in closet while stepping into master bath with dual vanity & plenty of cabinet space;Spacious secondary bedroom with it's own full bath.Brand new Laminate & Tile flooring throughout.Don't forget to step out on the rear patio giving you all the privacy while still having additional storage space on your end. Located within Convenient access to UNCC, shopping, restaurants hwy I-485/I-85,Harris Teeter, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, CPCC Campus, Transportations, Banks,Parks and gyms. Definitely A Must See!! Won't Last Long So Stop by today!

About 7037 Flying Scotsman, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213

Directions:Head on WT Harris going east to Old Concord Rd., exit and turn Right, .5 miles to subdivision on Right, turn right on Black Kettle, left on Flying Scotsman!

