7003 Coble Ave

Amazing 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Charlotte NC. This home is located in the Parker's Crossing community off WT Harris Blvd and Pence Road in east Charlotte available Feb 8th 2020. Updated kitchen with stainless steel and black applicances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large second bedroom with a large closet. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, washer and dryer. Is pet-friendly. $1,295/mo, $1,295 security deposit. Call (980) 395-2787 to schedule a viewing of this home.