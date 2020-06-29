All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7003 Coble Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7003 Coble Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

7003 Coble Ave

7003 Coble Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7003 Coble Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Charlotte NC. This home is located in the Parker's Crossing community off WT Harris Blvd and Pence Road in east Charlotte available Feb 8th 2020. Updated kitchen with stainless steel and black applicances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large second bedroom with a large closet. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, washer and dryer. Is pet-friendly. $1,295/mo, $1,295 security deposit. Call (980) 395-2787 to schedule a viewing of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Coble Ave have any available units?
7003 Coble Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7003 Coble Ave have?
Some of 7003 Coble Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Coble Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Coble Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Coble Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7003 Coble Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7003 Coble Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Coble Ave offers parking.
Does 7003 Coble Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7003 Coble Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Coble Ave have a pool?
No, 7003 Coble Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Coble Ave have accessible units?
No, 7003 Coble Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Coble Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7003 Coble Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte