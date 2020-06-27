All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:41 AM

6817 El Greco Court

6817 El Greco Court · No Longer Available
Location

6817 El Greco Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Great Townhouse in desirable neighborhood with TWO master suites. Downstairs features a large family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area and serving bar, a laundry closet with washer and dryer included, a guest half bath, and a master suite with private bath including a spacious stand-up shower and vanity. Upstairs you will find a secondary master suite with walk-in closet and private full bath. This home is pet friendly with a built in pet "den" under the stairs. Convenient to I-485, golf, & Carolina Place Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 El Greco Court have any available units?
6817 El Greco Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 El Greco Court have?
Some of 6817 El Greco Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 El Greco Court currently offering any rent specials?
6817 El Greco Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 El Greco Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6817 El Greco Court is pet friendly.
Does 6817 El Greco Court offer parking?
No, 6817 El Greco Court does not offer parking.
Does 6817 El Greco Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6817 El Greco Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 El Greco Court have a pool?
No, 6817 El Greco Court does not have a pool.
Does 6817 El Greco Court have accessible units?
No, 6817 El Greco Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 El Greco Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6817 El Greco Court does not have units with dishwashers.
