6817 El Greco Court

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Great Townhouse in desirable neighborhood with TWO master suites. Downstairs features a large family room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area and serving bar, a laundry closet with washer and dryer included, a guest half bath, and a master suite with private bath including a spacious stand-up shower and vanity. Upstairs you will find a secondary master suite with walk-in closet and private full bath. This home is pet friendly with a built in pet "den" under the stairs. Convenient to I-485, golf, & Carolina Place Mall.