6728 Raeburn Ln

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Country Style Home With Beautifully Landscaped Yard - Large front porch greets you at this charming, country style home. 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths with 1536 sq ft of living space is perfect for a small family. Ceiling fans in most rooms including the spacious master bedroom. Oversized fireplace creates a great focal point in the living space of this home. The wonderfully landscaped back yard includes a fence, deck and storage shed to match the home. Come take a look today at this cozy home!!



***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 4/26/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***



