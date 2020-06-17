All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6728 Raeburn Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6728 Raeburn Ln
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:30 AM

6728 Raeburn Ln

6728 Raeburn Lane · (704) 844-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6728 Raeburn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6728 Raeburn Ln · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Country Style Home With Beautifully Landscaped Yard - Large front porch greets you at this charming, country style home. 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths with 1536 sq ft of living space is perfect for a small family. Ceiling fans in most rooms including the spacious master bedroom. Oversized fireplace creates a great focal point in the living space of this home. The wonderfully landscaped back yard includes a fence, deck and storage shed to match the home. Come take a look today at this cozy home!!

***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 4/26/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***

(RLNE2272757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Raeburn Ln have any available units?
6728 Raeburn Ln has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 Raeburn Ln have?
Some of 6728 Raeburn Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Raeburn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Raeburn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Raeburn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6728 Raeburn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6728 Raeburn Ln offer parking?
No, 6728 Raeburn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6728 Raeburn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Raeburn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Raeburn Ln have a pool?
No, 6728 Raeburn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6728 Raeburn Ln have accessible units?
No, 6728 Raeburn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Raeburn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 Raeburn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6728 Raeburn Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity