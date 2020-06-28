6632 Horace Mann Road

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE***



If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath in quite neighborhood. Includes a large master suite with private bathroom, and plenty of closet space. Large family room with gas fireplace and main floor laundry. Close to great shopping and restaurants, and easy access to major highways.