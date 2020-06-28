All apartments in Charlotte
6632 Horace Mann Road
6632 Horace Mann Road

6632 Horace Mann Road · No Longer Available
Location

6632 Horace Mann Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE***

If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath in quite neighborhood. Includes a large master suite with private bathroom, and plenty of closet space. Large family room with gas fireplace and main floor laundry. Close to great shopping and restaurants, and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Horace Mann Road have any available units?
6632 Horace Mann Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6632 Horace Mann Road currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Horace Mann Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Horace Mann Road pet-friendly?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6632 Horace Mann Road offer parking?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road does not offer parking.
Does 6632 Horace Mann Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Horace Mann Road have a pool?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Horace Mann Road have accessible units?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Horace Mann Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6632 Horace Mann Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6632 Horace Mann Road does not have units with air conditioning.
