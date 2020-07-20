6517 Park Road

Amenities

Beautifully updated home in super convenient location - walk to Park Rd Park, minutes to Southpark Mall and Piedmont Row, easy access to Uptown. Gorgeous kitchen with brand new everything - kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. First floor includes breakfast nook, formal living and dining rooms, and family room with built-ins. Half bath on first floor and hallway bath on 2nd floor both have granite countertops on vanities. MBR bath has walk-in shower; hallway bath has tub/shower combo. Gleaming hardwood floors on first and second floors. 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Large, mostly fenced in, private back yard. Carport parking for covered access to house; includes outside utility closet.