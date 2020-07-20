All apartments in Charlotte
6517 Park Road
6517 Park Road

6517 Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

6517 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully updated home in super convenient location - walk to Park Rd Park, minutes to Southpark Mall and Piedmont Row, easy access to Uptown. Gorgeous kitchen with brand new everything - kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. First floor includes breakfast nook, formal living and dining rooms, and family room with built-ins. Half bath on first floor and hallway bath on 2nd floor both have granite countertops on vanities. MBR bath has walk-in shower; hallway bath has tub/shower combo. Gleaming hardwood floors on first and second floors. 4 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Large, mostly fenced in, private back yard. Carport parking for covered access to house; includes outside utility closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Park Road have any available units?
6517 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 Park Road have?
Some of 6517 Park Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 6517 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6517 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 6517 Park Road offers parking.
Does 6517 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Park Road have a pool?
No, 6517 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 6517 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
