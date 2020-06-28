All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 6 2019

6508 Racquet Wood Ct

6508 Racquet Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Racquet Wood Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
tennis court
Move In Ready Townhome located in Sharonview Place ! - 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome located in the Myers Park area. Property is minutes from uptown, shopping, dining and entertainment. Master is on the main floor. Home has spacious secondary bedrooms, built-ins, screened porch, and deck. Large Storage space in back. Five minute walking distance to Olde Providence Racquet Club.Please visit the website for Old Providence Racquet Club. more information http://www.oprctennis.com/. Small pets will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5143478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct have any available units?
6508 Racquet Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6508 Racquet Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Racquet Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Racquet Wood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct offer parking?
No, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct have a pool?
No, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Racquet Wood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Racquet Wood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
