6341 Round Hill Road - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a 1 car garage is move in ready! This home sits on a large, flat lot with a nice sized yard in the back! This home provides a welcoming feel with the kitchen open to the dining area. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator as well as lots of natural light! Convenient to E Independence Blvd (Hwy 74) and local shops and restaurants!



Highway 74 East to right on Ashmore Drive, Left on Monroe Road, Right on Thermal, Left on Pineburr Road, Left onto Round Hill Road



