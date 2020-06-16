All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
6341 Round Hill Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

6341 Round Hill Road

6341 Round Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6341 Round Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6341 Round Hill Road - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a 1 car garage is move in ready! This home sits on a large, flat lot with a nice sized yard in the back! This home provides a welcoming feel with the kitchen open to the dining area. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator as well as lots of natural light! Convenient to E Independence Blvd (Hwy 74) and local shops and restaurants!

Highway 74 East to right on Ashmore Drive, Left on Monroe Road, Right on Thermal, Left on Pineburr Road, Left onto Round Hill Road

(RLNE5616579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Round Hill Road have any available units?
6341 Round Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6341 Round Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Round Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Round Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Round Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6341 Round Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6341 Round Hill Road offers parking.
Does 6341 Round Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Round Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Round Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6341 Round Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Round Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6341 Round Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Round Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6341 Round Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6341 Round Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6341 Round Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

