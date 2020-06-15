Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
6315 Windsor Gate Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM
6315 Windsor Gate Lane
6315 Windsor Gate Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6315 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed 2.5 bath unit ready to move in.This Beautiful unit has it all. Conveniently located shopping, hwys, restaurants, Bus Stop and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane have any available units?
6315 Windsor Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane have?
Some of 6315 Windsor Gate Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6315 Windsor Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Windsor Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Windsor Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Windsor Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 6315 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 6315 Windsor Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6315 Windsor Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Windsor Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Windsor Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
