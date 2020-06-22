All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

6315 Spanish Moss Lane

6315 Spanish Moss Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Spanish Moss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom is Now Available! Over 1500 sf over living space, large kitchen with newer appliances, carpet throughout and an amazing backyard! Conrex Property Management offers schedule a Self Guided Tour of this great home!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane have any available units?
6315 Spanish Moss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6315 Spanish Moss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Spanish Moss Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Spanish Moss Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane offer parking?
No, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane have a pool?
No, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane have accessible units?
No, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 Spanish Moss Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 Spanish Moss Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
