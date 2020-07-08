All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
6209 Patric Alan Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6209 Patric Alan Court

6209 Patric Alan Court · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Patric Alan Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Patric Alan Court have any available units?
6209 Patric Alan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6209 Patric Alan Court currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Patric Alan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Patric Alan Court pet-friendly?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6209 Patric Alan Court offer parking?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court does not offer parking.
Does 6209 Patric Alan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Patric Alan Court have a pool?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Patric Alan Court have accessible units?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Patric Alan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 Patric Alan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 Patric Alan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
