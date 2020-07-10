All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 616 S Torrence ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
616 S Torrence ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

616 S Torrence ST

616 South Torrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 South Torrence Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HISTORIC CHERRY NEIGHBORHOOD - This house is situated less than a mile from Uptown Charlotte. Located in the historic Cherry neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath. Beautiful kitchen with a granite top center island, tiled backsplash. Hardwoods downstairs and upstairs landing area. Office or storage space located right off the main living area downstairs. Rocking chair front porch. Fenced in back yard with a storage shed. Located minutes to CMC & Presbyterian hospitals, The Greenway. This home resides in the much desired Alexander Graham, Eastover, and Myers Park school district. Additional fees apply and renters insurance is required. Application fee $45.00 per adult. We do a criminal background, credit, and eviction reports.

(RLNE5823387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 S Torrence ST have any available units?
616 S Torrence ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 S Torrence ST have?
Some of 616 S Torrence ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 S Torrence ST currently offering any rent specials?
616 S Torrence ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 S Torrence ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 S Torrence ST is pet friendly.
Does 616 S Torrence ST offer parking?
No, 616 S Torrence ST does not offer parking.
Does 616 S Torrence ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 S Torrence ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 S Torrence ST have a pool?
No, 616 S Torrence ST does not have a pool.
Does 616 S Torrence ST have accessible units?
No, 616 S Torrence ST does not have accessible units.
Does 616 S Torrence ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 S Torrence ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte