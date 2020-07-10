616 S Torrence ST

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HISTORIC CHERRY NEIGHBORHOOD - This house is situated less than a mile from Uptown Charlotte. Located in the historic Cherry neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 1/5 bath. Beautiful kitchen with a granite top center island, tiled backsplash. Hardwoods downstairs and upstairs landing area. Office or storage space located right off the main living area downstairs. Rocking chair front porch. Fenced in back yard with a storage shed. Located minutes to CMC & Presbyterian hospitals, The Greenway. This home resides in the much desired Alexander Graham, Eastover, and Myers Park school district. Additional fees apply and renters insurance is required. Application fee $45.00 per adult. We do a criminal background, credit, and eviction reports.



(RLNE5823387)