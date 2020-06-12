Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
606 Ligustrum St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 Ligustrum St
606 Ligustrum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
606 Ligustrum Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute Duplex! - Cute duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice vinyl wood flooring throughout. White kitchen appliances and great space in every room
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5712975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 Ligustrum St have any available units?
606 Ligustrum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 606 Ligustrum St currently offering any rent specials?
606 Ligustrum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Ligustrum St pet-friendly?
No, 606 Ligustrum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 606 Ligustrum St offer parking?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not offer parking.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have a pool?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have a pool.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have accessible units?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have units with air conditioning.
