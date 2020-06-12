All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 606 Ligustrum St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
606 Ligustrum St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

606 Ligustrum St

606 Ligustrum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

606 Ligustrum Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute Duplex! - Cute duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice vinyl wood flooring throughout. White kitchen appliances and great space in every room

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Ligustrum St have any available units?
606 Ligustrum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 606 Ligustrum St currently offering any rent specials?
606 Ligustrum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Ligustrum St pet-friendly?
No, 606 Ligustrum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 606 Ligustrum St offer parking?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not offer parking.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have a pool?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have a pool.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have accessible units?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Ligustrum St have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Ligustrum St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte