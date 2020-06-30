6010 Guildford Hill Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Newton A floor plan with Master on 2nd floor,(Stainless steel Appliances including Double door Fridge, Microwave,

Smooth top stove, Garage door opener, 2" blinds & Birch Cabinets) Must use pref. lender to qualify for promotions.

Granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. White or Grey cabinets available in some units. An incredible

value with all the benefits of new construction and a 10 yr structural Home Warranty ! This is a Trational floor plan

Kitchen opens into living room and Dining area