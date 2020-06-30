6010 Guildford Hill Lane

Amenities
Newton A floor plan with Master on 2nd floor,(Stainless steel Appliances including Double door Fridge, Microwave,
Smooth top stove, Garage door opener, 2" blinds & Birch Cabinets) Must use pref. lender to qualify for promotions.
Granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. White or Grey cabinets available in some units. An incredible
value with all the benefits of new construction and a 10 yr structural Home Warranty ! This is a Trational floor plan
Kitchen opens into living room and Dining area