5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Firethorne community. This home has a spacious living room features high ceilings, natural light and decretive fireplace. Eat-in kitchen including appliances. Both large bedrooms have new carpet, great closet space and private bathrooms. Rent $1,200; Deposit $1,200; Application $40 per adult CALL Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222 NC Real Estate Broker

Rent $1,200; Deposit $1,200; Application $40 per adult

CALL Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker