Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1

5920 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Firethorne community. This home has a spacious living room features high ceilings, natural light and decretive fireplace. Eat-in kitchen including appliances. Both large bedrooms have new carpet, great closet space and private bathrooms. Rent $1,200; Deposit $1,200; Application $40 per adult CALL Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222 NC Real Estate Broker
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Firethorne community. This home has a spacious living room features high ceilings, natural light and decretive fireplace. Eat-in kitchen including appliances. Both large bedrooms have new carpet, great closet space and private bathrooms.
Rent $1,200; Deposit $1,200; Application $40 per adult
CALL Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have any available units?
5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have?
Some of 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 Amity Springs Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

