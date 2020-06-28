5912 Cactus Valley Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** OWNER INCENTIVE : 50% OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT, LEASE TO BEGIN BY DECEMBER 31, 2019, MINIMUM 1 YEAR ***



Executive Ballantyne Area Home for rent in desirable Stone Creek Ranch. Over 3000 sq feet with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office or living room on main level with French doors, Extra Large 2 car garage. 2 private patios, Hardwoods on main level, fireplace in great room, formal dining area, Big owners sweet with walk in closet. Open kitchen area with granite counters, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area. Private back yard with Huge trees. Attached to great schools. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground. Washer and dryer included. Close to 485, shopping and restaurants. Possible rent reduction for longer term lease.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.