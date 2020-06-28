All apartments in Charlotte
5912 Cactus Valley Rd
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

5912 Cactus Valley Rd

5912 Cactus Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Cactus Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** OWNER INCENTIVE : 50% OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT, LEASE TO BEGIN BY DECEMBER 31, 2019, MINIMUM 1 YEAR ***

Executive Ballantyne Area Home for rent in desirable Stone Creek Ranch. Over 3000 sq feet with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office or living room on main level with French doors, Extra Large 2 car garage. 2 private patios, Hardwoods on main level, fireplace in great room, formal dining area, Big owners sweet with walk in closet. Open kitchen area with granite counters, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area. Private back yard with Huge trees. Attached to great schools. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground. Washer and dryer included. Close to 485, shopping and restaurants. Possible rent reduction for longer term lease.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd have any available units?
5912 Cactus Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd have?
Some of 5912 Cactus Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Cactus Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Cactus Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Cactus Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Cactus Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Cactus Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 Cactus Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Cactus Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 5912 Cactus Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Cactus Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Cactus Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.
