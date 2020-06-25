5714 Rimerton Dr

Amenities
Excellent location between South Park and Carolina Place Malls! And not far from Pineville and Matthews. Walking distance to Carmel Commons Shopping and Charlotte Catholic High School. 4 bedroom house is located in Shadow Lake subdivision with 3 full bathrooms. Newer central air and heating system. Comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher in the kitchen. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. No fence on the property. Off Street parking available with 2 car garage. Rent is $1495/month Requiring 1 years lease and 1-1/2 months deposit. Application fee of $35 Available July 15th. We check background, credit, employment and rental history. This is not a Section-8 approved house. We require a credit score of 640 or greater. Please send us an email or call 980-355-9336 for more information.