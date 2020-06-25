All apartments in Charlotte
Location

5714 Rimerton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent location between South Park and Carolina Place Malls! And not far from Pineville and Matthews. Walking distance to Carmel Commons Shopping and Charlotte Catholic High School. 4 bedroom house is located in Shadow Lake subdivision with 3 full bathrooms. Newer central air and heating system. Comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher in the kitchen. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit. No fence on the property. Off Street parking available with 2 car garage. Rent is $1495/month Requiring 1 years lease and 1-1/2 months deposit. Application fee of $35 Available July 15th. We check background, credit, employment and rental history. This is not a Section-8 approved house. We require a credit score of 640 or greater. Please send us an email or call 980-355-9336 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Rimerton Dr have any available units?
5714 Rimerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Rimerton Dr have?
Some of 5714 Rimerton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Rimerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Rimerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Rimerton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Rimerton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Rimerton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Rimerton Dr offers parking.
Does 5714 Rimerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Rimerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Rimerton Dr have a pool?
No, 5714 Rimerton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Rimerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 5714 Rimerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Rimerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Rimerton Dr has units with dishwashers.
