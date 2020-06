Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

End your search here! Centrally located only minutes to Uptown, University & Southpark this is one townhouse you don't want to miss. This Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is ready to move in! Welcoming you with covered front porch perfect for relaxation while you enjoy the beautiful view of nature. Stepping in to an open flowing plan with large family room with fireplace, kitchen featuring all appliances, lots of cabinet space and eat in island while you can step out to the exterior patio. Upstairs with spacious bedrooms with nice sized closets & so much more. A Must See!