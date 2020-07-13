5658 Stonewells Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful & spacious 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome boasts an open floor plan layout with 1 car garage. Loaded with pristine amenities that won't let you down. Huge living room flowing towards a Designer kitchen with large island, breakfast nook, recessed lightning, SS Appliances & granite countertops. Main Floor with wood flooring. Master suite with trey ceiling, windows bringing in tons of natural light in & not to forget the glamourous bath with dual vanity & separate standing shower. This home could be designed with a modern or traditional touch just the way you want. Conveniently located to community amenities, hwy 485 & 77, Airport, Restaurants, Charlotte Premier Outlet Mall & more for shopping! Listed at price to steal at! Contact for more details!