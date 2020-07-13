All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5658 Stonewells Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5658 Stonewells Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:03 PM

5658 Stonewells Drive

5658 Stonewells Drive · (704) 493-9818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5658 Stonewells Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful & spacious 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome boasts an open floor plan layout with 1 car garage. Loaded with pristine amenities that won't let you down. Huge living room flowing towards a Designer kitchen with large island, breakfast nook, recessed lightning, SS Appliances & granite countertops. Main Floor with wood flooring. Master suite with trey ceiling, windows bringing in tons of natural light in & not to forget the glamourous bath with dual vanity & separate standing shower. This home could be designed with a modern or traditional touch just the way you want. Conveniently located to community amenities, hwy 485 & 77, Airport, Restaurants, Charlotte Premier Outlet Mall & more for shopping! Listed at price to steal at! Contact for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5658 Stonewells Drive have any available units?
5658 Stonewells Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5658 Stonewells Drive have?
Some of 5658 Stonewells Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5658 Stonewells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5658 Stonewells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5658 Stonewells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5658 Stonewells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5658 Stonewells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5658 Stonewells Drive offers parking.
Does 5658 Stonewells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5658 Stonewells Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5658 Stonewells Drive have a pool?
No, 5658 Stonewells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5658 Stonewells Drive have accessible units?
No, 5658 Stonewells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5658 Stonewells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5658 Stonewells Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5658 Stonewells Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity