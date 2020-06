Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

5526 Carlingford Ct. Charlotte, NC 28208 - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home rests in a beautiful cul de sac in the gorgeous, established Heather Glen community. It's convenient to I-85, I-485, and I-77, and is only minutes from downtown. With an open floor plan, new carpet, and a built in grill to entertain on the patio, this home has so much to offer. Schedule your tour today!



(RLNE5139750)