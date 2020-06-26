All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 533 Ambassador St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
533 Ambassador St.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

533 Ambassador St.

533 Ambassador Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

533 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Home, open floor plan close to Charlotte, shopping, airport - Charming 2 bedroom Single family home. New paint and nice open floor plan.

(RLNE4934316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Ambassador St. have any available units?
533 Ambassador St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 533 Ambassador St. currently offering any rent specials?
533 Ambassador St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Ambassador St. pet-friendly?
No, 533 Ambassador St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 533 Ambassador St. offer parking?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not offer parking.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have a pool?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have a pool.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have accessible units?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte