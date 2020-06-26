Rent Calculator
533 Ambassador St.
533 Ambassador St.
533 Ambassador Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
533 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Home, open floor plan close to Charlotte, shopping, airport - Charming 2 bedroom Single family home. New paint and nice open floor plan.
(RLNE4934316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 533 Ambassador St. have any available units?
533 Ambassador St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 533 Ambassador St. currently offering any rent specials?
533 Ambassador St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Ambassador St. pet-friendly?
No, 533 Ambassador St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 533 Ambassador St. offer parking?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not offer parking.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have a pool?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have a pool.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have accessible units?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Ambassador St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Ambassador St. does not have units with air conditioning.
