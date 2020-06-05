New construction built in 2018 located in the Cottages of Oakhurst! Two miles from Cotswold Shopping Center with plenty of restuarants and shopping. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level and stairs. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. All bedrooms on upper level. Spacious master and one of the secondary bedrooms has its own private bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5307 Kelly Street have any available units?
5307 Kelly Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Kelly Street have?
Some of 5307 Kelly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Kelly Street currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Kelly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.