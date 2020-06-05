All apartments in Charlotte
Location

5307 Kelly St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction built in 2018 located in the Cottages of Oakhurst! Two miles from Cotswold Shopping Center with plenty of restuarants and shopping. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout main level and stairs. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. All bedrooms on upper level. Spacious master and one of the secondary bedrooms has its own private bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Kelly Street have any available units?
5307 Kelly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Kelly Street have?
Some of 5307 Kelly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Kelly Street currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Kelly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Kelly Street pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Kelly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5307 Kelly Street offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Kelly Street offers parking.
Does 5307 Kelly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 Kelly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Kelly Street have a pool?
No, 5307 Kelly Street does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Kelly Street have accessible units?
No, 5307 Kelly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Kelly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Kelly Street has units with dishwashers.

