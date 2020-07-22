All apartments in Charlotte
5236 Austin Knoll Ct
Last updated July 21 2020 at 3:00 AM

5236 Austin Knoll Ct

5236 Austin Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Location

5236 Austin Knoll Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come take a look at this brand new 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home. New appliances and washer and dryer too!
Open concept, bright and fresh ready to move in!

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins. A $10 technology fee will be applied to ALL lease agreements. This technology fee sources the residents access to their portal, maintenance dashboard and all internal documents so their are hands-free and no-hand to hand contact approved! This fee is non-negotiable and cannot be waived.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct have any available units?
5236 Austin Knoll Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5236 Austin Knoll Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Austin Knoll Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Austin Knoll Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct offer parking?
No, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct have a pool?
No, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct have accessible units?
No, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5236 Austin Knoll Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5236 Austin Knoll Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
