All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5115 Walnut Grove Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5115 Walnut Grove Ln
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

5115 Walnut Grove Ln

5115 Walnut Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5115 Walnut Grove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
E. Charlotte off Lawyers Rd- 3bed,2ba ranch w/sunroom & lots of shade trees - AVAILABLE 7.15.19

3 bed 2 bath Ranch with open floor plan on quiet dead end street. Nice size lot front/back. Large living/dining combination with wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Sun room (15 x 12) Wooded lot. All electric heat pump. Newer carpet, kitchen and bathrooms floors. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove.

Directions: Lawyers Road right onto Walnut Grove. Home is on the right.
Located approx. 1/4 mile from Albemarle Rd. off Lawyers Rd.

Qualifications: Please do drive by before calling for appt. Monthly income should be minimum 3 x rent or $3675+/mo, good rental history last 12 months, credit score 550 or higher. No serious criminal issue.

(RLNE3421601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln have any available units?
5115 Walnut Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln have?
Some of 5115 Walnut Grove Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Walnut Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Walnut Grove Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Walnut Grove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Walnut Grove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln offer parking?
No, 5115 Walnut Grove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Walnut Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln have a pool?
No, 5115 Walnut Grove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 5115 Walnut Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Walnut Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Walnut Grove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte