5115 Walnut Grove Ln

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

E. Charlotte off Lawyers Rd- 3bed,2ba ranch w/sunroom & lots of shade trees - AVAILABLE 7.15.19



3 bed 2 bath Ranch with open floor plan on quiet dead end street. Nice size lot front/back. Large living/dining combination with wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Sun room (15 x 12) Wooded lot. All electric heat pump. Newer carpet, kitchen and bathrooms floors. Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove.



Directions: Lawyers Road right onto Walnut Grove. Home is on the right.

Located approx. 1/4 mile from Albemarle Rd. off Lawyers Rd.



Qualifications: Please do drive by before calling for appt. Monthly income should be minimum 3 x rent or $3675+/mo, good rental history last 12 months, credit score 550 or higher. No serious criminal issue.



(RLNE3421601)